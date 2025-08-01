Guwahati [Assam] [India], August 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections from August 2, beginning with rallies in the Udalguri district of the Bodoland region.

The BTC elections are likely to be held in the month of September this year. The Chief Minister will address rallies in Udalguri district on August 2.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 01, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Spokesperson of Assam State BJP told ANI, "BJP will contest in the upcoming BTC election alone and the party's preparations are in full swing."

"CM Sarma will take part in rallies in all 40 council constituencies of Bodoland Territorial Council starting from August 2. Apart from the Chief Minister, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Dilip Saikia will also address rallies," Kishore Upadhyay added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 01, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He further said that, there are 40 council constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Council, but the BJP is preparing to contest in 38 constituencies.

"By giving respect to two Bodo leaders Pramod Boro (current Chief Executive Member of BTC) and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, we will not contest in two seats," Kishore Upadhyay said.

In the last BTC election, BJP and Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had jointly formed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government. In this election, BJP and UPPL will fight separately.

Recently, a crucial meeting of Assam State BJP was held at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati where the party's strategy for the upcoming BTC election was finalized.

On July 22, the Assam State Election Commission published the draft voter list for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies containing 26.69 lakh voters.

A total of 26,69,396 voters include 13,29,742 male voters, 13,39,637 female voters, and 17 others included in the draft electoral rolls.

According to the State Election Commission, there are 3277 polling stations in 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies. The BTC is likely to be held in September this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)