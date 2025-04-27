Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Chandraprava Bora High School, situated in Azara in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the development of an appropriate human resource base in Assam would be attainable if educational institutions incorporate a holistic educational framework.

Also Read | ‘This Claim Is Misleading’: Fake WhatsApp Message About Donations for Indian Army Modernisation and Welfare of Soldiers Flagged by Government.

"He attributed the declining enrolment in Assamese-medium schools to several causes, among which he emphasised the persistent infrastructural deficiencies," a release from the Assam Chief Minister's office read.

In response to these issues, the Assam Chief Minister outlined that the state government has introduced a special scheme for the development of school infrastructure, under which new buildings are to be constructed for 4,000 high and higher secondary schools across the state.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025: 3,935 Vacancies Announced for Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist and Other Posts; Know How To Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in Before May 24.

"He noted that an amount of Rs 8 crore has been allocated for each school, and that the projected total expenditure for this initiative stands at approximately Rs 32,000 crore," the release read.

Acknowledging the limitations in immediately disbursing such a substantial amount, he said that construction would initially be undertaken for 500 high and higher secondary schools. He further stated that new buildings for around 200 schools are expected to be completed by the end of the current year, and that the government aims to continue constructing infrastructure for 200 schools annually, with the target of completing this comprehensive upgrading process by 2035.

"The Chief Minister stated that schools with lower student populations have been merged with neighbouring institutions to optimise resources. He cited Gordon Higher Secondary School in Nalbari and Rangmahal High School in North Guwahati as examples where both English and Assamese mediums of instruction have been introduced," the release read.

He remarked that this development fulfils the aspirations of economically disadvantaged families to provide their children with education in both mediums within government institutions. He additionally mentioned that Science and Mathematics subjects in such schools would be taught in English.

"Commenting on examination reforms, he noted that questions in the high school leaving examination have transitioned to a concept-based format. Previously, he observed, students had encountered difficulties in competitive examinations owing to a lack of exposure to concept-based learning. Further, he stated that the government is considering initiatives whereby local youths would offer evening tutoring to students preparing for matriculation examinations," the release read.

He suggested that Bihu committees, Puja committees, and temple committees might assume responsibilities in facilitating educational support. The government, he added, would provide financial assistance to social organisations arranging special classes for examination candidates.

"He concluded by stating that cooperation between the government and the public would expedite the state's progress. He also noted that the government has undertaken measures to promote skill development in schools, referencing a memorandum of understanding signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. As a result of this initiative, educational institutions would introduce entrepreneurship and skill training programmes," the release read.

During the event, Chief Minister Sarma extended his congratulations to the current and former principals, teachers, and students of Chandraprava Bora High School, as well as to the residents of Azara, on the occasion of the school's Golden Jubilee. He also paid tribute to the late Rajdhar Bora, the donor of the school building, and acknowledged the contributions of all individuals involved in the establishment of the institution.

"The event was attended by several noted individuals, including Mukutmoni Das, President of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee; Bhaben Chandra Medhi, Executive President; Haricharan Medhi, Chief Advisor; and Karunakanta Nath, Head Teacher, among others," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)