New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Assam, held a gamut of discussions at his official residence here on Tuesday.

During the hour-long discussion, the Chief Minister commended the MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for raising pertinent issues of the people of Assam on the floor of the Parliament, said an official release on Thursday.

The Chief Minister and the MPs also discussed in detail the development projects and how to channel their energies to accelerate the pace of development in Assam under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister took the feedback from the MPs besides discussing the future roadmap. Suggestions on what more could be done for the public were sought from the MPs.

The MPs, which included Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Pradan Baruah, Pabitra Margherita and others, interacted with the Chief Minister on a wide range of issues concerning the state and its people.

Later, taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma posted, "Had a great meeting with distinguished NDA MPs from Assam in New Delhi. They are doing commendable work in raising the pertinent issues of our people in the national capital. We exchanged notes on how we can better synergise our collective efforts to accelerate Assam's progress, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at the latter's official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel (wetland) and various projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam, an official statement said.

The statement also mentioned that during the meeting, both leaders deliberated extensively on strategies to restore Silsako Beel, a significant wetland in the state, alongside other initiatives aimed at enhancing water supply and management under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)

