Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a consultation meeting at the Assam Administrative Staff College with various service associations regarding the to-be-launched Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana, said an official statement.

In the consultation meeting, various issues such as medical bill reimbursement process, creation of a portal for online registration for bill reimbursement, among others, were discussed in detail.

It is worth mentioning that a portal has been created for the online registration process for healthcare bill reimbursement of Assam government employees and their dependents, government pensioners and their spouses, added the statement.

The beneficiaries would have the option of uploading the necessary documents for medical bill reimbursement on the portal. Apart from this, they would also be provided necessary assistance regarding medical bill reimbursement at the district hospitals, medical colleges, office of the Joint Director of Health Services, among others, mentioned the official statement.

Chief Minister Sarma said the Government of Assam was committed to providing its employees with a healthcare scheme that would fulfill their genuine hopes and aspirations.

He appealed to the members of the employee’s association to provide their feedbacks on the proposed scheme within a period of 15 days, adding that it would be put up for Cabinet approval in days to come.

CM added during the discussions today that the currently prevailing healthcare bill reimbursement policy would continue to be operational and opting for Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana would be purely optional for the government employees. (ANI)

