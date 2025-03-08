Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): To facilitate smooth connectivity within the city and ensure the free movement of sports lovers to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurate the improved Radha Govinda Barua path and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika path, including an RCC bridge over the river Mora Bharalu, adjacent to the stadium in Guwahati.

It may be noted that Dr Bhupen Hazarika's path measures around 7.39 kilometres and starts from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and ends at National Highway (NH)-27 near ISBT.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 8: Harmanpreet Kaur, Benny Blanco, Vasundhara Raje and Fardeen Khan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 8.

Speaking on the occasion on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Dr Bhupen Hazarika road (East and West) running parallel along Mora Bharalu river will serve as an alternative connectivity to the NH-27 from areas like Barsapara stadium, Fatasil, Kalapahar, colony bazar, etc.

The road will also serve as an important linkage for 'to and fro' movement from Guwahati city to the NH-27 bypass.

Also Read | London Gatwick-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal's Porto After 2 Families Brawl Over 'The Karate Kid'.

The Chief Minister further said that the road will further help commuters reach educational institutions and hospitals along the NH-27 bypass.

Sarma also expressed hope that during the cricket match at Barsapara stadium, these roads will help minimize the huge traffic along the main road linking the stadium and will serve as the most convenient route for commuters.

The Chief Minister also said that the other road that is Radha Govinda Barua Road, inaugurated, is also a vital traffic corridor and will provide direct connectivity to a number of entry and exit gates to the Barsapara stadium and is linked with Guwahati Garbhanga road.

Moreover, the construction of the RCC Bridge over Mora Bharalu and its subsequent inauguration will provide a direct link to both Radha Govinda Road and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road, he said.

Consequently, the Chief Minister added that the visitors and public can directly commute from one end of the stadium to another and move across various gates without any difficulty.

He also assured that other roads in the city will also get a facelift in the coming days.

The overall cost of the project is Rs 14.74 crore.

Minister Power, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department Prasanta Phukan, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania, Deputy Chairman GMDA Mukuta Deka, Councillor Ward No. 23 Manjita Doimary, Councillor Ward No. 21 Sandip Deb and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)