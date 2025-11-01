Morigaon (Assam), [India], November 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed AYUSH hospital at Mikirbheta in Morigaon district.

He also launched the distribution of the first instalment of seed capital under the Mukhyamatri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), where he presented cheques worth Rs. 10,000 to each of the 36,367 female beneficiaries of the Morigaon Legislative Assembly constituency, including 32,951 from rural areas and 3,416 from urban areas.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a new circuit house in Morigaon, involving a financial outlay of Rs 15 crore.

Built on 15 bighas of land in Mikirbhita, the 50-bed AYUSH hospital will feature a main multi-story building with 40 beds in the general ward and 10 private rooms. Designed as a modern, fully equipped centre for traditional, holistic, and alternative medicine, the hospital will aim at strengthening the AYUSH sector and promoting health services focused on a balanced lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma recalled that nearly two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jorhat. "The State government had taken several women belonging to self-help groups to that event. The Prime Minister there expressed his vision to empower three crore women across India as 'Lakhpati Baideos'. Inspired by this, the Assam government set a goal to create 30 lakh such women through self-help groups and launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to fulfil that commitment," he said.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, urged the women entrepreneurs to use the seed capital wisely. He said that the initiative will proceed in three phases, and it is vital for every participant to understand each stage and how to utilise the capital wisely.

"If a woman deposits the first instalment of Rs.10,000 in her self-help group's account, it will form a collective capital of Rs.1 lakh, which can be used to start a group business. Alternatively, women can start individual ventures or expand their family enterprises. After six months, the government will assess how the funds were used. Those who invest the initial capital productively will receive the next instalments of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the vital role of women's self-help groups in strengthening both family and state economies, the Chief Minister shared success stories from Morigaon constituency.

He mentioned Bandana Das, a member of the Priyadarshini Self-Help Group from Pub Jaluguti village, who started a food-processing unit and a grocery store with a capital investment of Rs. 80,000. Through this business, she now earns about Rs. 50,000 each month, setting a remarkable example of self-employment and empowerment.

"Jyotsna Khakhlari Devi, a member of the Sanjivani Self-Help Group from Borbhagiya village, has become self-reliant through integrated farming, with a loan of Rs 15,000 from her group and an additional Rs. 50,000 from the individual lender, she began dairy production, goat rearing, and vegetable cultivation, ensuring a steady source of income. Jyotsna now earns about Rs. 60,000 a month," the Chief Minister stated.

"The achievements of Bandana Das and Jyotsna Khakhlari Devi show that with proper use of training and support from self-help groups, rural women can achieve self-reliance and gain a respectable position in both society and economy," he added.

The Chief Minister exhorted that Morigaon has several such examples.

"The state government has full confidence in the strength and ability of Assam's women. With the right guidance and support, they can play a vital role in strengthening the rural economy. The government is working to bring transformative changes to women's lives in Assam. As part of this effort, the government formulated plans to introduce a strict law against polygamy in the upcoming November session of the Assam Legislative Assembly," he said.

Speaking about the bouquet of welfare schemes in Assam, the Chief Minister highlighted that the people of the state are getting benefits directly from various welfare schemes such as free admissions, 'Nijut Moina', bicycle distribution, and 'Orunodoi'.

He announced that the government continues to increase funding under the Orunodoi scheme. He also stated that, starting from January 1 of the following year, each beneficiary will receive an additional Rs 250 per LPG cylinder as financial assistance. Families holding ration cards will also receive free rice, along with sugar, pulses, and salt at subsidised rates beginning in December.

The Chief Minister announced that an additional 4,000 eligible families from the Morigaon constituency, who have not yet received Orunodoi benefits, will now be included under the scheme. He said, "When women become self-reliant and financially empowered, no one can disrespect them; instead, everyone will admire them. Therefore, the government's goal is the holistic welfare of women, regardless of caste or religion."

Minister of Water Resources of Assam Pijush Hazarika; Minister Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai; MLA Rama Kanta Deuri, Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Jibon Chandra Konwar; Chairperson Morigaon Zila Parishad, Pranati Kalita Deka; Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, host of other dignitaries and women beneficiaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

