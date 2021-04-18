Tinsukia, Apr 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday visited Tinsukia district to review the measures taken by the district administration and health department to combat resurgence of the pandemic.

Stressing on the need to create awareness on maintaining COVID-19 protocols, Sonowal said, panchayat members, block development officials, village heads, and NGOs should be involved in the task, a press release issued by the state government said.

He instructed the Tinsukia deputy commissioner to take steps to circulate the COVID-19 protocols, issued by the health department, through miking.

The chef minister also highlighted the importance of carrying out COVID-19 tests on truck drivers besides organising awareness drives in market areas.

Sonowal urged the district administration to motivate people to get vaccinated.

He also directed the authorities concerned to keep adequate beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Later talking to newspersons, the chief minister said, tests are being conducted on air and train passengers coming to Assam.

If the passengers are found to be COVID-19 positive, then they will have to be kept in isolation.

Sonowal also called on the organisers of the Assamese festival, Bihu, to maintain COVID-19 safety norms so that no one is affected.

