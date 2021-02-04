Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the state's first heliport in Majuli district with the facility of simultaneous landing of three helicopters.

The heliport in Keralagaon area of Majuli, represented by the chief minister in the state assembly, was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh with an aim to boost tourism in the world's largest river island.

The chief minister also inaugurated a guest house, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, in the area.

Sonowal later told the media that the state government has made dedicated efforts to position Majuli as an important tourist destination of the world and expressed hope that the heliport would significantly facilitate tourist flow.

The state government has also undertaken several projects to strengthen road infrastructure in the river island, and steps are being taken for construction of the bridge connecting Majuli with Jorhat, the chief minister said.

The technical bid has already been opened, and the financial bid would open in the next few days, following which the construction process would start soon, he said.

Two Ro-Pax ferries would also be pressed into service within this month giving a new push to river transportation in Majuli, he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for the infrastructure improvement project of Sankarjyoti High School with a financial outlay of Rs 25 lakh.

