Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre built at a cost of Rs 5 crore that has been funded by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration, at Bagansali in Kokrajhar during his visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region district.

This apart, the Chief Minister also attended a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally organised at Habrubari in Kokrajhar.

Speaking at the Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre's ceremonial inauguration, Chief Minister Sarma, said ever since its establishment in 1994 the Bathou Temple at Bagansali has been contributing greatly towards the spiritual uplift of the residents of Kokrajhar area.

Referring to Bathou worship as one of the most ancient forms of indigenous beliefs in the State, Chief Minister Sarma said it has been strongly enriching Assam's cultural and spiritual environment for thousands of years.

Referring to the Kherai dance that is performed as part of the Bathou religion, Chief Minister Sarma said Kherai not only displays cultural aspects but also reflects the spiritual awakening of its followers.

Praising the BTR administration for its liberal grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of the Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre, the Chief Minister exuded confidence new structure would contribute greatly towards the preservation and spread of Bathou faith in the State and beyond.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the current regime in the State is committed to preserving the cultural identities of the indigenous communities of the State and as part of this aim, the Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture was established.

Addressing the public at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Habrubari locality of Kokrajhar town, the Chief Minister stated that the aim of this rally, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last November, is to attain cent per cent saturation point in the enrolment of beneficiaries under the government's flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana, to name a few.

He appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to make the best use of the on-spot registration process for inclusion into the schemes so that they don't remain deprived of the social sector schemes meant for them.

Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal and BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, along with a host of dignitaries today accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to Kokrajhar. (ANI)

