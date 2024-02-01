Sivasagar (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the beautification project of Rang Ghar, a symbol of Assam's cultural heritage.

The Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is embarking on an ambitious initiative to renovate and enhance the iconic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, a significant symbol of the Ahom dynasty's architectural heritage.

Taking to his social media handle on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarma posted on X, "Tomorrow, I will attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the beautification project of Rang Ghar, a symbol of Assam's cultural heritage. The 27-acre plan includes building an encroachment-free perimeter, 3,000 seater amphitheatre and other amenities."

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said "A sprawling campus will be developed around the historical monument, with an encroachment-free perimeter, 3,000-seater amphitheater & several other amenities to be built for tourists. A significant boost to cultural tourism in Assam!"

Ranjeet Kumar Dass Minister For Panchayat & Rural Dev said "A visionary step towards preserving Assam's cultural legacy, enhancing community spaces, and fostering pride. Kudos to the commitment towards cultural heritage and community well-being."

Situated near Sivasagar, Rang Ghar is one of the most iconic monuments in Assam.

Due to prominent architectural features and unique construction techniques, this building strongly represents the rich heritage of Assamese culture and architecture.

Rang Ghar was built during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha. It served as a royal sports pavilion.

Assam government will develop 26 acres on the northwest side of Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination. The 124-crore project will include an artisan village, guest house and tourist information centre.

There will be an amphitheatre, a boat house and a sound and light show.

According to the state government, this project will encourage local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their handicraft products, traditional dresses and local cuisines. (ANI)

