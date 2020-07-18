Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asked the principals of medical colleges in the state to prepare an action plan incorporating new initiatives and challenges following the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister in a video conference with the principals reviewed the patients' load handled by each medical college, ICU facilities and treatment for the non-Covid patients, an official release said.

He said that in view of the surging number of COVID-19 positive cases in all the medical colleges and hospitals, the principals should prepare action plans and submit the same to the government.

Sonowal also drew the attention of the principals that in the absence of any anti-dote to treat COVID-19 cases, they should promote plasma therapy and popularize it and motivate the recovered Covid patients to donate plasma for other patients.

Sonowal also hailed the role of the doctors and para- medics who braving all odds are treating the COVID-19 patients and instilling a ray of hope among them.

He also said that though the doctors, paramedics, safai workers and other health professionals engaged in health sector are also infected by the novel corona virus, but they are working day in and day out under the leadership of Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his deputy Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika said that the Chief Ministers leadership, his involvement and guidance have been a source of motivation for all the workers associated with the pandemic.

Principals of Gauhati Medical College, Assam Medical College, Silchar Medical College, Tezpur Medical College, Diphu Medical College, Jorhat Medical College, Barpeta Medical College gave an overview of all the steps taken by them to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The superintendents also briefed the chief minister about the Covid-19 treatment protocols adhered to by them to giving treatment to the patients.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Samir Sinha informed that within the next 15-days, the Health Department would appoint 200 new nurses in the state.

