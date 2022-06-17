New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for their contribution of Rs 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state.

"Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of Rs5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity," Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain, Thundershowers Predicted for National Capital Today.

As many as four people died in the last 24 hours in Assam due to the flood which has affected 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts of the state.

The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are also flowing above the danger level mark in many places in Assam.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Update: Narendra Modi Govt Increases Upper-Age Limit to 23 Years for 2022 Recruitment Amid Massive Protests.

The flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts.According to state government data, 1,510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

All educational institutions in Kamrup Metropolitan District are closed on Friday, in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

In view of water logging at km 347/6-8 between Nalbari and Ghograpar of Rangiya division of Assam, services of several trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted by North East Frontier Railway, informed Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway. Earlier on Thursday, the flood waters washed away a part of the Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road in the Majorchua area and submerged at least 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area.

After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall. Along with other parts of the state, incessant rains have also hit the Karimganj district. With the rainfall on Wednesday, the Dima Hasao district of the state has been facing floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.

The water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days. The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area along with the roads.Four people were killed in a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state till Friday (June 17) and following this, in the interest of public safety, the Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district from June 15 to June 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)