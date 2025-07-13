Sarupathar (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the flood relief camp at Simaluchapori LP School, Sarupathar in Golaghat district to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-affected people, heard their grievances, and spent time with children at the camp. He instructed the District Commissioner to survey the damages and initiate compensation measures.

The Chief Minister also assured steps to address the erosion issue.

He also visited the special medical camp set up within the relief camp and directed the team to ensure proper healthcare support, especially for pregnant women, the elderly and children.

Furthermore, the Assam Chief Minister was also seen playing carrom with some children.

The Assam Chief Minister said that around 31 villages were affected by the flood, and 4 relief camps were set up, and now one relief camp is here.

"During the flood, I was in touch with the District Commissioner and the MLA. Today I come here and interacted with the flood affected people. The people request to control the erosion and I will try to take appropriate measures soon. Water borne diseases are seen after floods, but the doctors told that the situation is under control. The pregnant women were sent to the hospital. At this moment, there is no need to worry," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"We have seen the arrival of suspected people to Uriamghat area and regular bus service is continued from Uriamghat to Dhing, Moirabari, Laharighat," He told.

"Is there any process started to change the demographic in Golaghat district. We are studying the entire matter. A team of forest department will come shortly and they will examine the encroachment. After that we will take action after discussing with local people and local MLA," the Chief Minister later added.

Nearly 2.60 lakh people from 11 districts, including Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Kamrup, Goalpara, Cachar, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat, are still affected by the deluge.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report stated that 1,62,108 people are affected in Sribhumi district, while 51,663 people are affected in Hailakandi and 36,271 people are affected in Cachar district.

Almost 741 villages under 32 revenue circles are still affected in the first wave of the flood. And 6311.16 hectares of crop area are currently under water. More than 31,000 people are still taking shelter in 130 relief camps and distribution centres in the flood-hit districts.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in the state is gradually improving as water has been receding in most areas. (ANI)

