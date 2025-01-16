Morigaon (Assam), Jan 16 (PTI) The annual three-day Jonbeel Mela, known for its barter system for business transactions, began in Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among the visitors on the first day.

A Tiwa community festival, believed to have started in the 14th century, begins on the first Thursday of the Assamese month of Magh, immediately after Magh Bihu.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says One or Two Incidents Don't Define Mumbai's Safety.

Sarma, making a brief stop at the venue, handed over the royal subsistence grant to the ceremonial Tiwa kings.

"Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa visited the historic Jonbeel Mela in Morigaon. He presented the ‘Annual Bhatta' cheque to Gobha Raja Shri Dipsing Deo Raja and 22 other Tiwa kings," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Also Read | Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises by 11.5% to INR 6,806 Crore, IT Firm Delivers Strong and Broad-Based Performance With 6.1% YoY Growth.

Sarma also inaugurated a book, 'Tiwa Rajyar Buranji' (history of Tiwa kingdom), authored by Narayan Kumar Radu Kakaty.

"Reaffirming the government's commitment, he emphasised continuing efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Jonbeel Mela," the CMO added.

Sarma, who chaired a cabinet meeting in the district earlier in the day, had announced construction of a permanent stage at the Mela venue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)