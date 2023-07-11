Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat on Monday and took stock of the progress of its construction.

Visiting the site, Chief Minister Sarma paid his rich tributes to Veer Lachit Barphukan at the Moidam.

He then visited the construction site and inspected the under-construction memorial and cultural complex.

He also took stock of the physical progress of the 125 feet statue of Veer Lachit Barphukan. He had a meeting with the engineers of Ahluwalia Contract Limited, the construction agency, and asked them to complete the construction by the end of 2024.

Since the entire complex area has been demarcated, Chief Minister Sarma asked Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jorhat to plant saplings around the boundary walls.

He asked him to do the plantation on October 2, when the state government will implement a programme of planting one crore saplings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

He also asked the executing agency to ensure the quality and beauty of construction so that the entire complex could be turned into one of the most attractive tourist destinations.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi, Pabitra Margherita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Bhaben Bharali, Nirupama Rajkhowa, and Adviser Education Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sarma also visited the Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat today and saw its research activities.

He had a look at all the facilities of the institute, especially its research and scientific infrastructure.

He also held a meeting with the institute administration, led by its director, Dr. A Babu, and other scientists.

He took note of different aspects of the institute, including its sources of revenue generation. During the meeting, he also took stock of the reasons responsible for dwindling tea demands and the measures to tide over the situation.

He also suggested for diversification in tea growing areas so that revenue loss can be compensated by growing other valuable trees along with the tea bushes.

Moreover, as a gesture of help to the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, he also assured a soft loan without interest with a 10 year moratorium.

The Chief Minister also visited the place where the mother plant of the TV1 variety of tea was developed in 1949. It is believed that the tea leaves that consumers use most likely originated from this mother plant.

Industry and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Rupjyoti Kurmi, and Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, and DC Jorhat Pulak Mahanta were present during the meeting. (ANI)

