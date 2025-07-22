Tezpur, Jul 22 (PTI) A court in Assam's Biswanath district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for their involvement in brutally killing a woman in the name of hunting a witch 10 years ago.

Biswanath Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumud Barua pronounced the judgment by convicting four men for committing the crime and sentenced them for life imprisonment, public prosecutor Jahnabi Kalita told reporters.

The incident, which had occurred in July 2015, had sparked widespread outrage and led to a prolonged trial that lasted 10 years.

The victim was subjected to severe physical torture and eventually beheaded by a group of people in Bhimajuli village of Behali area. Several other people, including men, were also tortured and injured by villagers.

Under the influence of superstition, the woman was murdered by the villagers after accusing her of practising witchcraft.

The judge, after careful consideration of the evidence and testimonies, delivered its verdict in a packed courtroom.

The police had arrested 17 accused and filed a charge sheet accordingly. However, a few of them died during the course of the trial, and some were acquitted.

