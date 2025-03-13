Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Assam government and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy for Centre-State partnership to accelerate high-performance biomanufacturing while fostering a sustainable biotechnology ecosystem in Assam.

"This Centre-State partnership is the first of its kind under the BioE3 framework and aims to accelerate high-performance biomanufacturing while fostering a sustainable biotechnology ecosystem in Assam," as per an official release.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is the first state in the country that has approved the BioE3 policy.

"At Advantage Assam 2.0 we signed over 10 MoU's to attract bio- investments," Sarma said.

Also Read | Jobs Coming in India: 78% of Indian Employers Plan to Hire More Women in Blue-Collar Jobs in 2025, Says Report.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on X - "Today is a pivotal moment for Centre-State cooperation & collaboration. The Assam Government and @DBTIndia have signed an MoU, the first of its kind under the BioE3 framework, to create a vibrant biotechnology ecosystem and a supportive skilled workforce in our State. This partnership builds upon the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (BioE3) Policy adopted by the Union Cabinet led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, which aims to establish India as a global leader in bio-based innovations."

CM Sarma also said that - "A strong bioeconomy will open new frontiers for scholars from Assam and the country. The MoU with DBT, is a timely intervention after #AdvantageAssam2 and will go a long way to foster partnerships between Government, industry, startups, incubatees and students."

"The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on August 24, 2024, envisages to establish India as a global leader in bio-based innovations, emphasizing sustainable biomanufacturing across various thematic areas including bio-based chemicals, APIs, biopolymers, enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, functional foods, smart proteins, carbon capture& utilization, precision biotherapeutics (cell & gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics & monoclonal antibody), as well as futuristic marine and space research. By integrating these diverse fields, the Policy seeks to drive both economic growth and environmental sustainability," the release read.

These Sectors will be augmented by BioEnablers (setting up of Biofoundries, Biomanufacturing and BioAI Hubs). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)