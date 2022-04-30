Goalpara, Apr 29 (PTI) A police officer was injured in a gunfight with alleged drug traffickers in Assam's Goalpara district on Friday evening, police said.

A drug trafficker was arrested in the morning, they said.

Based on the information provided by him, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anurag Sharma led an operation in Makori area to nab two more traffickers, they said.

The duo, who were on a motorcycle, refused to stop on being intercepted by the police.

A gunfight followed in which the DSP received bullet wounds on his left leg, Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said.

One of the alleged drug traffickers was apprehended but the other managed to flee, he said.

Sharma is at present undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Reddy said.

