Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a room of the Central Clinical Laboratory at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening, officials said.

"The fire broke out in a room of the Central Clinical Laboratory on the first floor of the old building of the government-run hospital," said Dr Abhijit Sharma, Superintendent, of Guwahati medical college.

"None of our patients got injured, we evacuated them all," said Sharma.

The GMCH authorities immediately informed the fire service about the incident and four fire tenders were engaged to douse the flame.

Later, the firefighters brought the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe will be conducted to find out the reason, said Sharma. (ANI)

