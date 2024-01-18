Sivasagar (Assam) [India], January 18 (ANI): As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Assam today, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta has staged a protest demanding justice from the Congress leader over her claim of sexual assault by another party person.

Angkita, who was once the head of Assam's Youth Congress, found herself expelled from the party last year.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases City Intimation Slip For Paper 1 Exam at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How to Download.

In her speech on Thursday, Angkita Dutta said that she would submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi and seek justice.

"I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party. I was not in Congress, but I worked to strengthen the Congress party. Now people are coming out with me. I will submit a memorandum and we want justice. When he (Rahul Gandhi) reached at Amguri and Assam, I believed that I would also get Nyay. I am hopeful that, he (Rahul Gandhi) will give me Nyay," she said.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Rape Convicts Seek Four Weeks Extension of Time To Surrender, Supreme Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow.

"I come out to seek Nyay (Justice). He has given me a ray of hope. When he started Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, I also saw a ray of hope that I would get Nyay," she added.

Meanwhile, the fifth day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Thursday from Nagaland's Tuli to Jorhat in Assam. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said that perhaps the most corrupt government in India runs in Assam.

"BJP-RSS are doing injustice in the country and every state. Be it economic injustice, social injustice or political injustice. There is an atmosphere of civil war in Manipur and till date PM Modi has not visited the state. The Prime Minister had made big promises in Nagaland. He signed the framework agreement nine years ago. People of Nagaland are today asking what happened to that agreement," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Similar things are happening in Assam also. Perhaps the most corrupt government of India runs in Assam. We got a very good response in Nagaland and I hope we get the same in Assam also. We are repeating the history of Assam again. Shankar Dev ji had shown you the path, had worked to connect everyone. Similarly, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going on," he added.

Congress on its official handle on X said that the Yatra will continue until we get the right to justice.

"Today is the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The public is moving forward united with us in this 'Nyya Yatra' against the 'injustice' spread in the country. This journey will continue... until we get the right to justice," the Congress posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)