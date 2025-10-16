Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to establish a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial powers for the protection of the state's Satras and their lands.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state cabinet has approved the "Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025" to safeguard the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural and economic potential, and ensure their legacy for future generations through a blend of modern governance and reverence for tradition.

"Under the bill, a Commission will be established that will secure Satra lands from encroachment and disputes via transparent governance, while promoting sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism and Satriya arts.

It will further safeguard Vaishnavite heritage through a digital repository for lands, artefacts, and manuscripts, ensuring global accessibility and preservation," Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A retired Judge of a High Court, appointed by the State Government, will be the chairman of the commission. At the same time, the Member Secretary will be Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, Assam (ex officio), two members - Representatives of Satra institutions nominated by the State Government, one member - a retired Civil Servant (not below the rank of Secretary) experienced in land administration.

The state cabinet has approved the payment of dearness allowance to serving state government employees, family pension holders, extraordinary pension holders, and compassionate family pension holders at the revised rate, effective from July 1, 2025. This allowance is applicable to the revised pay scale as per the A.S. (ROP) Rules, 2017.

The state cabinet approved the financial sanction for providing financial assistance as admission incentive to girl students under Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni who are enrolled in Govt. and Venture Educational Institutions in Higher Secondary, excluding Private Educational Institutions and also for Self-Financed Courses in Government Educational Institutions for 2025-26 and approved proposal for financial sanction of Rs 12512.5236 lakh for Directorate of Secondary Education.

"The state cabinet has approved the equity investment of Rs 1272.09 crore by the Government of Assam in Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd, a Joint Venture Company of Government of Assam, OIL, NFL, HURL & BVFCL over a period of 4 years, and release of 1st instalment of subscription money of Rs four lakh.

The Cabinet has also approved the release of the equity amount of Rs 22.74 crore against the subsequent Cash Call from the Company during the current Financial Year, within the budgeted amount. The project envisions setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at the Namrup IV Fertiliser plant, with a minimum capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (LMTPA), within the existing premises of BVFCL.

The project will bring an investment of Rs 10,601.40 crore to the State, which will increase economic activities in the State. The new Brown Field Project would provide direct employment to 460 people permanently and an additional 1,500 people on an ad hoc basis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the new project in the month of December," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

