Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 5th Convocation of Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati on Friday.

The Governor paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, recalling his life as an inspiration of self-confidence and service to the nation.

He commended the university family for leading dedicated efforts in raising the institution to global standards while remaining rooted in Indian values.

He expressed happiness that three of the university's faculty members have been ranked among the top two per cent of scientists globally by Stanford University.

Governor Acharya highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy 2020 and appreciated the state's leading role in its implementation.

He said education must be globally relevant and locally connected, and urged students to apply their inherent and acquired knowledge for the betterment of society.

He urged the students to remain curious, adaptable, and compassionate, and render service to society, making society worth living in. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047, the Governor called upon the youth to contribute with determination, talent, and innovation.

Acharya congratulated the 1,967 graduates and 32 PhD scholars, stating that their degree symbolises both achievement and responsibility.

He said, "You are the nation-builders of tomorrow, and your success will be truly meaningful when it uplifts your society and your nation."

Acharya also conferred the honorary degree to Naresh Trehan, Sanjiv Goenka, Yeshe Dorje Thongchi, and Mahesh Agarwal for their spirit of excellence and service to the nation.

The program was attended by Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora, MP and eminent orator, Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Chancellor of the University, AK Pansari, Vice-Chancellor, Prof AK Budhagohain, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

