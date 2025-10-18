Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday attended the valedictory session of the North East Education Conclave 2025, held at Pragjyotishpur University, Chabdrapur, in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Organised by Pragjyotishpur University to mark its foundation, the conclave brought together eminent educationists, policymakers, and academic stakeholders to deliberate on transformative educational strategies for Northeast India, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Addressing the conclave, Governor Acharya called the event a symbol of collective resolve to enrich India's academic future.

Quoting Shrimanta Shankardev, he highlighted the transformative power of knowledge and wisdom that only education can instil in human beings.

Acharya noted that NEP 2020 is a foundational step toward the vision of a "Viksit Bharat @2047.

The Governor observed that the timing of the conclave is highly relevant, as it aligned with the nation's educational aspirations and its push toward a self-reliant, innovation-driven economy.

He acknowledged that during the previous sessions of the conclave, meaningful deliberations had taken place on vital topics, including India's rich knowledge traditions, the future of the social sciences, the importance of regional languages, and the crucial links between academia, entrepreneurship, and industry.

Reflecting on India's ancient legacy as a global knowledge leader, the Governor referred to renowned institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramshila, where education was not confined to material pursuits but was a holistic tool for building character, nurturing holistic views, and advancing global welfare.

He lamented the erosion of this tradition during the period of foreign rule, pointing out that India's share in global GDP, which had once been approximately 25 per cent, had drastically reduced to around 3 per cent by the time of independence. This decline, he emphasised, was not only economic but also educational and cultural.

Governor Acharya emphasised that students of the present time no longer seek only theoretical learning; instead, they aspire to gain a critical, experimental, and creative understanding through real-life experiences and technology-enabled environments.

He advocated for smart classrooms, digital libraries, open e-learning platforms, and greater community engagement as essential components of 21st-century education.

Highlighting Assam's impressive role toward NEP implementation, the Governor shared that all universities in the state have already started imparting a sizeable quantum of their curriculum through field-driven, experiential, and project-based learning.

In disciplines such as social sciences, arts, and commerce, nearly 20 per cent of course content has been adapted to address local societal needs. This, he said, has positioned Assam as the first state in India to take such a progressive step.

Recognising the importance of improving national education rankings and outcomes, the Governor mentioned that universities across the state are stepping up efforts to enhance research quality, strengthen ties with industry, and invest in physical infrastructure, all in alignment with the assessment parameters of NAAC and NIRF frameworks.

Speaking on the broader challenges of the 21st century, such as climate change, energy needs, health crises, and social cohesion, Governor Acharya emphasised the need to prepare students not merely as job seekers, but as responsible, innovative solution providers and entrepreneurs.

He reaffirmed the importance of incorporating India's intellectual heritage, such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Yoga, Ayurveda, and Jyotish, into modern education, not as a backward glance, but as a forward-looking strategy that merges tradition with science and innovation.

He urged universities to become temples of innovation, centres of ethical reflection, and laboratories for national development.

Governor Acharya expressed hope that the outcomes of the North East Education Conclave 2025 would infuse new momentum into academic institutions across the region, transforming them into engines of growth, knowledge, and societal transformation.

The valedictory session was graced by several dignitaries, including the Education Minister of Tripura Kishore Barman; President of the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita; Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha; Registrar of the University, Prof. Jogesh Kakoti; National Executive Member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Suresh Soni; and Secretary of Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan, Prof. Kiran Hazarika, among others. (ANI)

