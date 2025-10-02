Guwahati (Assam), [India], October 2 (ANI): In a show of solidarity, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year, citing his profound grief over the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, a legendary artiste, cultural icon, and beloved son of the state.

Governor Acharya humbly expressed his desire that no birthday celebration will be held in Raj Bhavan or by any organisation, as he is deeply saddened by the loss of Zubeen Garg.

The Governor said, "At a time when Assam mourns one of its brightest stars, I do not feel it appropriate to mark a personal celebration. Zubeen was not just an artiste, he was the voice of our people, the spirit of our culture."

"My heart is heavy with his passing," the Governor said.

Zubeen Garg's contribution to Assamese music, film, and social causes touched millions and strengthened global recognition to the state's rich cultural heritage. His sudden demise has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of countless admirers.

The Governor's decision is a poignant reminder of the shared grief and unity that binds the people of Assam. At this time of collective mourning, he has chosen to stand in solidarity with the people, honouring Zubeen's memory with silence and reflection without any celebration.

Today marks the 13th day since the passing of the singer Zubeen Garg, who lost his life in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, considering it a 'national duty' to bring justice to the iconic singer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday.

In a press statement, BJP state spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the investigation into Zubeen Garg's case in accordance with the public's expectations of justice."No one in Assam will be above the law. The guilty must not evade appropriate punishment, and until justice is served, neither the BJP government nor the BJP party will rest", the party's statement read.

Earlier, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Music Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, manager of singer Zubeen Garg, were sent to 14 days' police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup.

Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, on September 27, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death.

Assam CID has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death. (ANI)

