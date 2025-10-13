Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): To reaffirm India's role in shaping global food standards and trade practices, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) on Monday.

According to the release of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the session was conducted by the Government of India, with the Spices Board of India serving as the Secretariat under the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), a joint inter-governmental body of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) that promotes food safety, quality, and fair practices in international trade.

Also Read | School Holidays for Diwali 2025: Holiday Dates Announced for Deepavali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, Check State-Wise List.

In his inaugural address, Assam Governor emphasised the crucial role of CCSCH in conserving and promoting India's vast spice biodiversity. During the inauguration, the governor praised India's proactive initiatives, such as promoting turmeric as a superfood and approving over 200 spices for export, which reflects the country's growing strength in the global spice sector.

The release stated that by highlighting the potential of Assam and the North-Eastern region as emerging spice hubs, the Governor emphasised that enhanced processing facilities, value addition, and export promotion measures are significantly improving farmers' incomes and contributing to the region's social and economic development.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 14 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Furthermore, Acharya also praised the collaborative efforts of the Government of India and the Spices Board in strengthening the value chain of Indian spices, aligning domestic standards with global benchmarks, and ensuring food safety and quality for consumers worldwide.

Delivering the special address, Rajit Punhani, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), underlined the economic and cultural significance of spices, noting that the global spice industry, valued at USD 28.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2033. He emphasised the need for harmonised, science-based food standards to ensure consumer safety and promote equitable global trade.

According to the Ministry's statement, Punhani also highlighted India's leadership in international capacity-building initiatives under the Codex Trust Fund, and the success of the Global Food Regulators Summit held in September 2025, which reinforced global collaboration on food safety and regulatory convergence.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Hilde Kruse, Senior Food Safety Officer at the Codex Secretariat, acknowledged India's continued support through the FSSAI and the Spices Board in advancing harmonised global standards for spices and culinary herbs. She commended the committee's progress over the past 11 years and praised FSSAI's recent Global Food Regulators Summit in Delhi for underscoring the importance of harmonised international standards.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the session is scheduled to discuss proposed standards for key spices and culinary herbs, including cardamom, coriander, and vanilla, with recommendations to be forwarded to the Codex Alimentarius Commission for consideration and approval.

Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor, FSSAI; Dr. M. R. Sudharsan, Chairperson, CCSCH; and other senior officials from FSSAI, CCSCH, and the Spices Board of India were also present at the event. Later, the session concluded on a high note, with 140 delegates from 40 countries participating, reflecting the global commitment to harmonising food standards and strengthening international cooperation in the spice sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)