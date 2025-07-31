Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): In view of the emerging risk of drought-like conditions reported from certain districts due to rainfall deficit, the Assam government has asked all District Commissioners (DCs) of districts where there is rainfall deficit or early signs of drought exist to immediately hold coordination meetings with line departments (Agriculture, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, ASDMA).

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota issued an order after the Chief Minister's Office had asked the concerned departments to implement the measures with immediate effect.

The Chief Secretary asked all DCs to intensify awareness and enrollment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), especially in drought-prone areas.

"Insurance companies should be pursued to open special counters at district and block levels for quick enrollment. Farmers shall be encouraged to enroll in PMFBY as the deadline is extended for Sali Paddy up to August 20th, 2025. All DCs shall urgently assess the functionality of irrigation schemes in affected areas and ensure restoration wherever required. Departments concerned shall deploy resources to activate pump sets, minor irrigation channels and utilize other water sources for supplemental irrigation," the Assam Chief Secretary said in the order.

For seed availability, the Chief Secretary directed the agriculture department to ensure adequate stock of Bina 10, Bina 11 or any other suitable short-duration paddy varieties for immediate supply to farmers.

"District Agriculture Officers (DAOs) shall prepare seed distribution plans, prioritizing areas with highest rainfall deficit," the Chief Secretary directed the Agriculture department.

"Household documentation of potentially affected families shall start immediately to facilitate timely relief measures under SDRF norms if the situation worsens. Water supply for livestock to be ensured by the Veterinary department, fodder reserves to be stocked in vulnerable areas," said in the order copy.

The Chief Secretary said in the order that the action taken report is to be submitted to ASDMA by July 31 this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from June 1 to July 25 this year Assam has received a total of 444.1 mm rainfall which is 44 percent rainfall deficit.

During the period, the normal rainfall is 788.4 mm.

During the period, the rainfall deficit in Arunachal Pradesh is 49 percent, 58 percent in Meghalaya, 7 percent in Nagaland, 21 percent in Manipur, 33 percent in Sikkim.

In Assam's districts during the period, 84 percent rainfall deficit has recorded in South Salmara district, 79 percent rainfall deficit recorded in Darrang district, 72 percent rainfall deficit recorded in Bajali district, 73 percent in Barpeta district, 68 percent in Tamulpur district, 65 percent in Dhubri district, 65 percent in Nalbari district, 64 percent in Dhemaji district, 63 percent in Bongaigaon district, 60 percent in Chirang district, 58 percent each in Baksa district, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), 52 percent in Nagaon, 50 percent in Kokrajhar. (ANI)

