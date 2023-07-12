Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam government on Wednesday decided that every government employee has to work for a period of 3-5 years during the course of their service in certain geographical areas designated as ‘Durgam’ areas in the state.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that, in-principle approval for the ‘Sugam to Durgam’ scheme for better citizen-centric governance and service delivery.

“Every government employee, irrespective of class, has to work for a period of 3-5 years during the course of their service in certain geographical areas designated as ‘Durgam’ areas,” Ranoj Pegu said.

He further said that the state cabinet has approved to increase of OBC/MOBC reservation in institutions of higher education from the existing 15% to 27% and pursuant to the increase in OBC reservation, an increase in reserved seats in higher education institutions for candidates belonging to 6 communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes.

“Provision of 3 eggs weekly per child in the Mid-Daymeal to eligible children of schools in tea garden areas under PM POSHAN,” Ranoj Pegu said.

He also said that the state government has adopted the Assam Road Network Master Plan (RNMP), 2023 for long-term connectivity requirements, reclassifying roads in the state and notification of State Highways and Major District Roads.

“The RNMP is prepared with a 20-year period dovetailed into Multimodal transport plans, for meeting future travel demands, prioritizing 18,421 km of roads for development of higher order road network comprising 5120 km of State Highways, 8638 km of Major District Roads and 4673 km of National Highway. The roads will be phased into Priority 1, Priority 2 and Priority 3 lists for 5-year short-term, 10-year medium term and 20-year long-term periods. The proposed plan will bring down road user costs through efficient transportation and stimulate economic growth for the state, generating employment for 13 lakh person months from road works over next 20 years,” the Assam Minister said.

He further said that the state cabinet has decided to set up a campus of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University at Boko in Kamrup district.

Other cabinet decisions include the amendment of Assam SecretariatService Rules, 2019 and Assam Subordinate Service Rules, 1963 in view of the re-designation of Senior Administrative Assistant as Assistant Section Officer and Superintendent as Section Officer of Assam Secretariat Service and this is in line with the ongoing reforms being implemented in subordinate services and in line with that of the Central Secretariat. (ANI)

