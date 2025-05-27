Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday handed over financial assistance to the kin of three victims of the Pahalgam terror attack from Maharashtra.

State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary called on the victims' families and offered them financial aid, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"Hon'ble Minister Shri @cmpatowary visited the families of Late Hemant Suhas Joshi, Sanjay Laxam Lele of Dombivli West and Dilip Jayaram Desale of Panvel, the unfortunate victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack and offered a support amount of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the people of Assam," it said.

The state government is providing ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

Cabinet ministers of Assam have been visiting the bereaved families across the country since Friday to hand over the financial aid.

