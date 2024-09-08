Kamrup (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has merged the School Education Board of Assam and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council to form a unified Assam State School Education Board in conformity with NEP 2020.

As per Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the "new board will synchronise school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century."

In a post on X, Chief Minister Biswa said, "In a major milestone towards taking our education sector to new heights and in confirmity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA & AHSEC to form a unified Assam State School Edutcation Board. The new board will synchronise school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century."

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Lakshman Acharya has announced the nomination of RC Jain as the Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board and Rukma Gohain Baruah, Chairman, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, as the Vice-Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board.

They have been nominated for a term of 3 years or up to 70 years, whichever is earlier, from the date of issue of this notification.

As per the Ministry of Education, National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) envisions a massive transformation in education through- "an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, thereby making India a global knowledge superpower."

The NEP 2020 is founded on the five guiding pillars of access, equity, quality, Affordability and accountability. It will prepare our youth to meet the diverse national and global challenges of the present and the future, as per the Ministry of Education.

"In school education, the National Education Policy 2020 stresses on the core values and principle that education must develop not only the cognitive skills, that is, - both 'foundational skills' of literacy and numeracy and 'higher-order' skills such as critical thinking and problem solving - but also, social and emotional skills - also referred to as 'soft skills' -including cultural awareness and empathy, perseverance and grit, teamwork, leadership, communication, among others," as per Ministry of Education.

The policy aims and aspires to universalize the pre-primary education and provides special emphasis on the attainment of foundational literacy/numeracy in primary school and beyond for all by 2025, as per Ministry of Education. (ANI)

