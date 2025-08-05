Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 5 (ANI): SaveLIFE Foundation, in partnership with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, organised a one-day workshop in Guwahati on Tuesday aimed at sensitising and equipping government stakeholders and school representatives with effective strategies to enhance safety around school zones.

Road crashes remain one of the leading causes of death and unintentional injury among children in India, with over 9,000 child fatalities reported annually. Children face significant risks during their daily commute to school, whether travelling in school-affiliated or private vehicles, on public transport, or as pedestrians and cyclists.

Therefore, the workshop aimed to make a crucial coordinated effort by policymakers, schools, urban planners, and traffic authorities to create safer commuting environments for all children.

The workshop saw the participation of around 45 officials from the Assam Police (Traffic Branch), PWD (Roads), PWD (NH Works), National Highways Authority of India and representatives from schools.

The event was presided over by Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Guwahati; Abhijit Chaudhary, Member Secretary, District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Kamrup (Metropolitan); and the SaveLIFE team. Addressing the workshop, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, said, "The insights shared today by SaveLIFE Foundation will help us strengthen enforcement and collaborate more effectively with urban planners and schools to reduce road risks for children. Drive as if every child on the street were your own."

"Protecting children on our roads is a shared responsibility that calls for urgent and coordinated action. This workshop by SaveLIFE Foundation has highlighted practical, data-driven interventions that can be implemented immediately to reduce risk in school zones. We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders, from urban planners to school administrators, to make our roads safer for every child in Assam," said Abhijit Chaudhary, Member Secretary, District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Kamrup (Metropolitan). During the workshop, participants were presented with key insights from safety audits, assessments, and tactical redesigns conducted in Guwahati and other parts of the country.

The session also equipped them with evidence-based strategies to reduce child vulnerability on roads, highlighting the critical role of data-driven decision-making in shaping effective interventions.

Additionally, the session focused on building consensus around actionable steps for implementing low-cost, high-impact safety interventions in and around school zones.

Talking about the workshop, Gaurav Upadhyay, Additional Secretary, Transport Department, and Head of Lead Agency on Road Safety, Assam, said, "Ensuring the safety of children on our roads is not just a transport issue. It is a matter of public health and human rights. We are thankful to SaveLIFE Foundation and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited for this workshop, which marks an important step toward building safer school environments across Assam."

Some of the key components of the workshop included the presentation of crash data and findings from road safety assessments, providing participants with a clear understanding of existing risks.

"No child should have to risk their life just to get to school. By applying proven, data-driven solutions and fostering collaboration across sectors, we can make school zones truly safe and child-friendly. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Assam, the PWD, police and education departments for their active participation and continued support in advancing road safety, particularly around school zones," added Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation.

Moreover, discussions were also held on international and national best practices in school zone safety. Participants also engaged in hands-on sessions focused on identifying road safety issues and exploring practical solutions for their rectification. The workshop concluded with group activities aimed at co-developing school zone improvement plans tailored to local contexts.

This workshop was part of a broader initiative by SaveLIFE Foundation and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to create safer roads across India, with a special focus on protecting vulnerable road users, especially children. (ANI)

