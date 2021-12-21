Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday said it will file police cases against persons encroaching on Wakf properties across the state and will consider eviction drives to clear such locations.

Replying to a discussion in the assembly on misuse of Wakf properties in Assam, Welfare of Minorities Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government is trying hard to realise the assets for the development of the people.

He agreed to the opposition MLAs' statements that scores of Wakf properties are encroached upon and many of the 'motawalis' (in-charge) of those assets are indulging in irregularities, including non-payment of revenues to the government.

"You will be shocked to know that many of the motawalis are our current and former MLA colleagues. I will not take names, but many of them have constructed commercial properties on Wakf land and are enjoying the earnings without paying anything to the government," Patowary said.

He, however, said the revenue from the Wakf properties has increased since 2017 when the Assam Board of Wakfs ended its term compared to the earlier period with a full board.

"We are now serious about clearing the mess in the Wakf Board and I request the members not to criticise us saying that we are doing politics. These properties were donated in the name of Allah and for the welfare of mankind," the minister said.

He informed the House that the chief secretary has been asked to issue a final notice to all the encroachers as well as the defaulters of payment.

"If they do not respond to the notice, then FIRs will be filed. Then we will proceed legally and may consider eviction also," Patowary said, adding that many encroachers have reached the court challenging the Wakf properties.

He said that the Wakf Board has 22,430 bighas (around 7,415 acres) of land in different parts of the state.

Earlier, the opposition MLAs demanded an effective Wakf Board and urged the government to carry out a survey of the properties spread across the towns and villages.

They unanimously accepted that a large scale of encroachment is taking place on these properties.

