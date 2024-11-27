Numaligarh (Assam), Nov 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will take steps for preservation and development of Deopahar archaeological site at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

The CM, during a visit to the 11th century site, directed the Golaghat district commissioner to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for appropriate preservation and enhancement of the site.

Also Read | Jhansi Medical College Fire: Uttar Pradesh Government Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others in Connection With Fire Incident That Claimed Lives of 10 Newborn Babies.

The site, believed to date back to between the 10th and 11th centuries A D, is adorned with exquisitely carved mythological stone sculptures, and the temple itself stands as a testament to the region's rich architectural legacy.

These artefacts not only reveal a high degree of artistic sophistication but also underscore the spiritual and cultural ethos of the time, he said.

Also Read | Network Readiness Index 2024: India Climbs Up 11 Slots in Latest NRI 2024, Now Placed at 49th Rank Globally, Says Government.

The surrounding landscape of Deopahar, nestled among verdant hills and forests, continues to attract those drawn to both its natural beauty and historical significance.

The Chief Minister was accompanied on his visit by agriculture minister Atul Bora, tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaziranga BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and senior officials of the district and state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)