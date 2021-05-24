Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) A total of 200 ICU beds would be added in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital by June 15 to increase the treatment facilities for COVID-19 critical patients, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating 28 new ICU beds at the facility, the chief minister said, these new ICU beds would greatly boost the treatment facilities for coronavirus patients and that these ICUs can also be used for the treatment of non-COVID-19 critical patients.

On Sunday, 10 extra ICU beds were added in the COVID- 19 Hospital at Kalapahar here and in the last two days a total of 38 ICU beds were added in both these hospitals, he said.

The chief minister who also took stock of the COVID-19 treatment facilities and other aspects of the hospital said, another 28 ICU beds would be added in GMCH in the next few days along with 10 more in Kalapahar Hospital.

Appreciating the GMCH authorities, PWD, and NHM Assam for completing the project in such a short time, Sarma said, no one was refused ICU beds till now in GMCH, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), and Kalapahar COVID-19 Hospital in the city."

The chief minister also said that he would hold a meeting with the Health Department on Tuesday about the imminent third wave of COVID-19 and its effect on children. Thanking the Health Department for executing the difficult task of conducting COVID-19 tests on 1 lakh people daily in the state, Sarma said the coming down of positivity rate to 5.68 in Assam is a welcome sign.

"Everyone must keep observing maximum precaution as the death rate is not decreasing with new dangers like black and white fungus," he said.

