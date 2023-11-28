Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday, police said.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), which carried out the operation, opened fire on the alleged peddlers' vehicle when they tried to escape, but nobody was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of narcotics from Manipur, an STF team intercepted a vehicle near Saraighat Bridge but the alleged peddlers tried to escape towards Changsari, around 20 km from Guwahati, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), STF, Partha Sarathi Mahanta told PTI.

The STF team fired two rounds to prevent the alleged peddlers from escaping and nabbed them.

While searching the vehicle, a hidden chamber was found, from which 1.8 kg of heroin was seized, he said.

The two alleged peddlers, both hailing from Guwahati, were arrested, he added.

