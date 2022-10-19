Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday increased the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767, according to a notification.

The hike will come into effect immediately, said the notification issued by the Home and Political Department.

Following the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010.

"A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted

