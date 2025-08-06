Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Silver Jubilee Reunion for the second batch of students (Class of 1995 - 2000) on August 1-2, said a press statement issued by IIT Guwahati.

The event organised by the Alumni and External Relations of IIT Guwahati brought together over 20 alumni from across the globe at their alma mater for a two-day reunion.

Also Read | BharatGen AI To Support 15 Indian Languages by December 2025, Will Cover 22 Languages by June 2026: Dr Jitendra Singh.

The class of 1996 - 2000 holds a special place in the history of the Institute, being the pioneers who were awarded B.Tech. and M.Tech. Degrees during the Institute's second convocation in 2000.

These alumni began their journey at a make-shift IIT Guwahati complex in the Institute of Engineers Building, and witnessed the transition to the current sprawling campus on the bank of the Brahmaputra River.

Also Read | Why Are Delhi MLAs Including CM Rekha Gupta Receiving iPhone 16 Pro, Tablets and iPads?.

The alumni were warmly welcomed by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, at an Open House event held at the Institute. Students, faculty, and staff members of IIT Guwahati attended the event.

During this event, the alumni shared their formative experiences and career journeys, offering valuable insights and inspiration to the current students.

Speaking about hosting the prestigious alumni of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Sumana Dutta, Dean, Alumni and External Relations, IIT Guwahati, said, "The alumni form one of the most important pillars of their alma mater. Their success and contribution to the nation and the world are what make an institute stand apart. We are proud of your achievements. I call upon all our esteemed alumni to continue collaborating with the institute and to take on key roles to establish it as a leader in the educational ecosystem of India."

The two-day reunion featured engaging sessions where alumni and the Institute administration discussed potential contributions to student training, the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities, and the overall development of the institution.

The reunion also included participation from esteemed former and current faculty members of the IIT Guwahati community to reminisce about the early days of the Institute.

Additionally, a student-alumni workshop facilitated the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and networking, followed by a showcase of various student activities on campus.

The alumni visited their parent departments, toured the campus, and revisited their old hostels and classrooms in the city, reliving cherished memories from their time at IIT Guwahati. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)