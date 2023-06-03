Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 3 (ANI): In a move to mitigate climate change, Indian Army has planned to make Narengi Military Station in Assam's capital city Guwahati a completely renewable-based military station.

For this initiative, the Indian army has installed a green solar energy plant with a capacity of 1 MW (Mega Watt) at the military station to benefit the troops of the Indian army.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi May Script History, Can Become First Indian Prime Minister To Address US Congress Twice.

According to the army officials, they have planned to extend the solar energy plant upto 3 MW capacity.

The Indian army officials said that they have used Make in India solar panels in its first green solar energy plant.

Also Read | Balasore Train Accident: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Train Accident Site in Odisha, Says Main Focus Now Is Rescue and Relief Operations.

Renewable energy sources are derived from water, wind or sun. Army is looking for a durable power supply in high altitudes to enhance the living conditions of its personnel.

They also installed a system of Real-Time Data Acquisition and Required Parameter Monitoring for analysis of Power Generation each day, incorporating weather parameter sensors like wind direction sensor, wind speed sensor, solar radiation sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor and barometer pressure sensor.

The present solar energy plant has delivered approximately 0.7 MW of power.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 51 Sub Area at Narengi, Major General RK Jha, told ANI, that the Indian army has taken steps of making a solar power plant of 1 MW capacity.

"We have taken various steps making solar power plant of 1 MW capacity. In step two, we are going to use our rooftops to put solar panels and we will use them for our own consumption. Our carbon footprint is very minimum. We also undertake lots of plantation drives. The Narengi Military Station has covered around 3300 acres of land and out of which only 300 acres are built up and 3000 acres is a green patch. In collaboration with the Assam Forest department, we do the large scale of tree plantation using our own troops, their families, children," Major General RK Jha said.

He further said, "If we have to go completely green we need to harness solar and wind and use new technology."

GOC of 51 Sub Area said that the endeavour is to achieve as much of a reduction of carbon footprint.

"Our endeavour is to achieve as much of reduction of carbon footprint. I think that in the next 5 to 10 years we should be definitely achieved 50 per cent more of a reduction of carbon footprint," the GOC of 51 Sub Area said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)