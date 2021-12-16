Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): Assam reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

The northeastern state also saw 177 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 6,10,430 and 6,137 respectively. The current positivity rate in the state is 0.41 per cent.

Also Read | Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone With 7.1-Inch Creaseless Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

At present, Assam has as many as 1,074 active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that as many as 6,984 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Sells 10,000 Units of Moto Edge X30 Smartphone in Less Than 3 Minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)