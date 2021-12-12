Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam registered three COVID-19 deaths on Sunday after reporting zero fatalities on the previous day while the number of fresh infections increased by 22 to reach 134 taking the total number of cases to 6,18,575, as per a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

The three casualties were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (two) and Charaideo (one).

The state had reported zero COVID-19 deaths twice over the last week.

The toll in the state has now reached 6,133 with the death rate remaining at 0.99 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons also remained at 1,347.

The 134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday were detected from 22,846 tests conducted during the day, with the day's positivity rate at 0.59 per cent, the bulletin said.

The cumulative number of tests for detecting COVID-19 in the state so far is 2,60,94,256.

Among the fresh cases, 86 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan and seven in Jorhat.

As many as 119 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday and were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the state.

The number of patients who have recuperated from the disease to date has touched 6,09,973 with a recovery rate of 98.61 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 1,122, slightly higher than 1,110 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,53,07,861, with 2,16,00,320 receiving the first dose and 1,37,07,541 taking the second dose.

