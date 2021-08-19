Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,82,750 on Thursday as 713 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,538, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Viktor Prokopenya: There's More to London Than Tech City.

Also Read | Pune: 60-year-Old Man Allegedly Duped Of Rs 11.16 Lakh By Fraudster On Pretext Of Providing Jobs to His Sons; Case Registered.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 136, followed by Golaghat at 52, Lakhimpur at 48, and Barpeta at 41.

Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Jorhat reported two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was registered in Chirang, Golaghat, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Rural.

The state now has 6,949 active cases, while 5,68,916 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 779 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the recovery rate stood at 97.63 per cent.

A total of 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities to date, the bulletin said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 0.95 per cent.

The state has thus far tested 2,07,28,687 samples for COVID-19, including 96,200 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1.51 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 26.47 lakh have received both doses, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)