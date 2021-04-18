Guwahati, Apr 17 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported 876 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,23,816, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

Two fresh fatalities registered in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts also took the death toll to 1129, it said.

The bulletin said that 1,347 coronavirus positive patients have died of other reasons.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 4,794.

Altogether149 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,16,397, the bulletin said.

The 876 new cases included 360 from Kamrup Metropolitan and 56 from Kamrup Rural districts. The new cases were detected out of 43,268 tests conducted during the day, while the total number of tests in the state so far is 78,07,560.

Altogether 15,60,059 people were inoculated in Assam till date.

