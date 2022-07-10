Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): A man was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in Nagaon's Bor Lalung area on Saturday.

"We got information that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. A few people were detained," said Deputy Superintendent of police M Das.

Also Read | Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Claims 8 Lives, 82 Infected in Past Nine Days.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Bor Lalung Gaon, said the police.

The man was allegedly burnt for the alleged murder of a woman in the area, as per the police.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Booked For Kidnapping 10-Month-Old Baby After Offering Sedative Laced Chocolate to Mother.

Under the supervision of the magistrate, the body was excavated from the ground, and 90 pc of the dead body was recovered in burnt condition, stated the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)