South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): A local court in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Monday awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a man who brutally raped a minor girl three years ago.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him and in case of default in payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

Also Read | Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

Imdadur Rahman, Special Judge and District Sessions Judge of South Salmara Mankachar district, passed a judgment for 20 years of imprisonment to Mustafizur Rahman who raped a minor girl in 2019.

According to the reports, on September 7, 2019, the accused person took the victim girl to Barbalu Lower Primary School and raped her.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Congress Workers Upset Over Candidates' Selection for Upcoming Polls.

Following the incident, the father of the victim girl lodged a complaint before the police a case was registered at Sukchar police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advocate Biswajit Mahanta said that the Special Judge and District Sessions Judge, South Salmara Mankachar on Monday passed a judgment in connection with case number 31/2021 against accused Mustafizur Rahman.

"The allegation against the accused person was that the accused Mustafizur Rahman took the victim to a Lower Primary School and raped her who was below 18 years at that time. A case was registered under POCSO Act and the case was forwarded to this court. Accordingly, the court framed the charge against the accused person, Mustafizur Rahman, under Section 376 (3) IPC, R/W Section 4 and Sub-Section 2 of the POCSO Act. The court also framed a charge against another accused person under Section 294/506 IPC. After the examination of 9 witnesses, the argument was heard by the court. After hearing the argument the court convicted the accused person and awarded 20 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him and in case of default in payment of the fine, to suffer further imprisonment for six months," Advocate Biswajit Mahanta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)