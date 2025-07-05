Rangia, Jul 5 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday in a murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das.

Das was stabbed to death by the convict following a fight between the two families. Both hailed from Boka village in the Kamalpur police station area.

The court heard the case over a period of eight years, following which the sentence was pronounced.

Kakoty was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted under IPC Section 302. A fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on him.

