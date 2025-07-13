Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Regional Office of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has commemorated its 44th Foundation Day with a special event dedicated to celebrating the spirit of rural development and inclusive growth.

In a programme held at the NABARD Office premises on Saturday, prominent farmers, including Padmashri Sarbeswar Basumatary, Mohan Chandra Bora, renowned seed keeper of Assam and Assam Gaurav Award winner Upendra Rabha, pioneer of Black Rice, were felicitated for their efforts in bringing prosperity to the rural community.

With a steadfast commitment to strengthening grassroots institutions, NABARD Assam has continued to play a pivotal role in bridging developmental gaps through skill development, infrastructure creation, and timely credit support, thereby fostering sustainable growth in the rural economy of Assam, a release said.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Atul Bora, Ministers of Agriculture, Government of Assam, along with other dignitaries, senior government officials, bankers, and stakeholders from the development sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Qamar Javed, General Manager at Assam Regional Office NABARD, said, "NABARD remains committed to empowering rural Assam by nurturing institutions that serve as the backbone of our agrarian economy. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to create resilient and self-reliant rural communities."

During the programme, a few good-performing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) from across the state were also awarded for their contributions to strengthening the rural economy.

Besides, a booklet titled 'Sahakar-se-Samriddhi - Prospering Together: Tales of Assam' highlighting the success stories of 14 PACS in the State and a digital flipbook on the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' plantation drive organised by NABARD as part of celebration of International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025 were launched during the programme.

The Foundation Day celebration by NABARD has served as a reminder of its enduring mission -- 'Taking Rural India Forward' -- and its unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of millions through inclusive and sustainable development. (ANI)

