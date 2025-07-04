Silchar (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): A Manipur resident has filed a police complaint in Assam's Silchar, alleging that doctors at a private nursing home surgically removed his genitals without his consent while going through routine biopsy test.

The victim, Atiqur Rahman, named Dr Eden Sinha of RE Hospital in his FIR registered at the Gungoor police outpost in the Cachar district. According to medical records, Rahman was diagnosed with "ulcer proliferative growth with retention of urine" and was under Dr Sinha's care.

Rahman claimed he was advised to undergo a biopsy to assess the infection but woke up to find his genitals amputated.

"I was told surgery was needed and I was operated on May 19. When I regained consciousness, I was horrified to learn about the amputation," Rahman stated. "Three days later, during dressing, I saw my entire organ was gone--discarded without my knowledge."

Rahman said trauma and poor health initially prevented him from filing a complaint. "Now, as my condition worsens, I demand justice," he added.

Cachar Police confirmed the FIR and said that the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

