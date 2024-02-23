Cachar (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Assam police apprehended a drug peddler with 4.76 kg of heroin worth Rs 24 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Hussain Laskar.

Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said, "Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police on Friday conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances at the Bagha Bazar area under the Dholai police station."

"We caught a person and recovered 30 soap boxes and four leather bags containing heroin weighing 4.765 kg from his possession. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 24 crore," ASP Subrata Sen said.

The police officer further said that the consignment of narcotic substances was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

