Guwahati (Assam) [India] January 16 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Tuesday arrested a leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Guwahati, officials said.

The arrested Maoist leader was identified as Amiruddin Ahmed (54) alias Sunil alias Surjya.

"Based on source information about Amiruddin Ahmed of Satsiya Pokia village under Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district, a senior functionary of CPI (Maoist) which is banned by the government under the UA(P)Act would be arriving at ISBT, Guwahati from Barak Valley," Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) said.

"Accordingly a team of STF caught the Maoist leader from the ISBT area on Monday evening. It appears that the accused joined the organization in 2009 and is currently officiating as the Mass Organizer in the Cachar area as well as observer for Dibrugarh. He was camping in various Adivasi-inhabited areas of Barak and working for organizational activities. It may be stated that his wife Nirmala Biswas alias Seema alias Subhra is also a senior functionary of CPI (Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

A case has been registered at STF police station and necessary legal action has been followed. (ANI)

