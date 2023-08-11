Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Assam Police on Thursday busted a gang involved in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card swapping in Morigaon district and arrested three cyber criminals who duped visitors at ATM outlets on the pretext of helping them to withdraw money and exchanged the ATM cards and looted money, a senior police official said.

Police also seized 45 ATM cards, Rs 8000 cash, PSU machine, PAN cards and other incriminating documents in possession from them.

Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said, "Yesterday at around 7 pm, we received information that a cyber criminal gang who looted money by using ATM cards of different persons were coming from Nagaon side. Accordingly, we set up check post near Nellie police outpost. When our team signaled a suspected vehicle to stop, it didn’t stop and tried to flee from the area and the vehicle hit a roadside railing."

Three police personnel were injured while the vehicle broke the police barricades.

"We found three injured persons inside the vehicle and admitted them at hospital along with injured police personnel. We arrested the persons. During search we recovered 45 ATM cards, Rs 8000 cash, a PSU machine, PAN cards and other incriminating documents,” he added.

The police officer further said that, during preliminary interrogation they (injured persons) admitted that, they looted money by using ATM cards of different persons.

Samiran Baishya said that a case (no 230/2023) has been registered at Jagiroad police station under Section 333, 420, 460, 82, 79, 471, 34 of IPC in connection with this. The arrested persons were identified as Hanifur Rahman, Dewan Samsuddin Ahmed, Sahidul Islam.

"Few such incidents had taken place in Morigaon in recent times. The persons exchanged ATM cards with different persons and used it for withdrawing money from ATM or PSU machine. We have also collected CCTV footage from the ATMs where the incidents occurred and found the same persons from who were seen as exchanging ATM cards and withdrawing money," the police officer said.

He also said that, police investigation is on. (ANI)

