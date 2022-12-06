Charaideo (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested police constable of Sonari PS for allegedly shooting his colleague in Assam's Charaideo with his service gun.

The accused personnel is Dipak Kakati, who shot his colleague Gakul Basumatary at the Police Station, the Superintendent of Police informed.

"Police constable Dipak Kakati shot his colleague Gakul Basumatary by using his service rifle," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Charaideo, Yuvraj told ANI.

"Other police personnel of the police station immediately admitted Gakul Basumatary at a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The officials have also seized the gun used.

The police have arrested Kakati and said that the real cause of this act is yet to be ascertained.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

